Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Surat Thani Province
  Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

The residential complex includes 6 villas, each with a swimming pool, a terrace, a plot of 365 m2 and is completely ready to move in.

Panoramic glazing allows you to fully enjoy the breathtaking view of the sea, which changes from the light of the morning sun to the pink evening sunset.

The design is made in warmcolors using natural materials such as stone and wood, which create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. This is an ideal choice for those who value naturalness and environmental friendliness.

Ownership: Freehold

Features of the flats
  • Fully furnished (no equipment)
  • Tropical island design
  • Water deep well
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 5 min drive to the Fisherman Village
  • 7 min drive to supermarkets, schools and hospitals
  • 10 min drive to the International Airport

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

