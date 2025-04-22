  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Baan Lamai
  Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$309,493
;
11
ID: 22133
In CRM: 2377504
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

We offer villas with cozy gardens and barbecue areas, swimming pools of 21 m2, covered parking spaces.

The residence features a multifunctional kids' playground and a lounge area, a large parking, a park and a fountain.

Features of the flats

Each house includes a large and luminous living room with a view of the garden, three bedrooms with private bathrooms, a storage.

  • Air conditioning in the bedrooms
  • Fans in the bedrooms and living room
  • Aluminium windows
  • Boiler
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, supermarkets, an international school.

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$309,493
