Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

We offer villas with cozy gardens and barbecue areas, swimming pools of 21 m2, covered parking spaces.

The residence features a multifunctional kids' playground and a lounge area, a large parking, a park and a fountain.

Features of the flats

Each house includes a large and luminous living room with a view of the garden, three bedrooms with private bathrooms, a storage.

Air conditioning in the bedrooms

Fans in the bedrooms and living room

Aluminium windows

Boiler

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, supermarkets, an international school.