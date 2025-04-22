Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
ID: 20746
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

Modern complex of turnkey villas consists of 14 houses with swimming pools and gardens. 2 villas are already 80% completed. The project is suitable for both living and renting.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • appliances and furniture from quality brands
  • high ceilings 4.5 meters
  • 3 phase electricity
  • personal well
Advantages

Payment plan:

  • payment 1 - 5% deposit and registration
  • payment 2 - 15% at conract signing
  • payment 3 - 25% at foundation completion
  • payment 4 - 25% at lock-up stage and structure completion
  • payment 5 - 20% at fix-out and finishing stage
  • payment 6 - 10% at delivery
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a beautiful and cozy place among a coconut grove. It takes about 7 minutes by car to Maenam Beach, about 18 minutes to Big Buddha, and about 22 minutes to the international airport. There are plans to build an international school in the area in the future.

Location on the map

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

