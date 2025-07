Private pool villas in the modern tropical style on a hillside plot in one of the best locations in Koh Samui.

The villa provides a better quality of life in an eco-friendly environment. Individual villa has been uniquely designed, making it architecturally different from other villas. These designs have provided a panorama sea view.

Each villa features:

swimming pool 11x5 m

parking

2 of 4 villas gave elevators

5 minutes to the airport and the ferry pier to Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Tao

5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, Bangrak Beach

5 minutes to Big Buddha Temple, Wat Plai Laem

10 minutes to an international school

10 minutes to Tesco Lotus, Big C shopping center, Makro

10 - 15 minutes to hospitals

15 minutes to Chaweng Beach, a shopping center Central Festival, Fisherman Village

Location and nearby infrastructure