Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand

City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middl…
Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location.
Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the …
Идеальный выбор для инвестиций и для долгосрочного проживания! Доход от 7%!
Рассрочка!
Вблизи занменитых пляжей!
Благодаря своему расположению, качеству строительства и уровню удобств, кондоминиум представляет собой отличную инвестиционную возможность с потенциалом роста стоимости и…
