  Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$283,670
14/04/2025
$282,428
13/04/2025
$282,593
12/04/2025
$281,151
11/04/2025
$283,986
10/04/2025
$279,587
09/04/2025
$283,253
08/04/2025
$282,583
07/04/2025
$284,895
06/04/2025
$284,921
05/04/2025
$284,110
04/04/2025
$285,986
03/04/2025
$291,097
02/04/2025
$291,635
01/04/2025
$292,279
31/03/2025
$292,484
30/03/2025
$292,402
29/03/2025
$293,590
28/03/2025
$293,794
27/03/2025
$293,889
26/03/2025
$292,668
ID: 20747
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2342484
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

We offer modern and functional two-storey villas with parking spaces, terraces amd swimming pools of 25 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Fisherman Village - 15 minutes
  • Supermarkets, schools, hospitals - 5 minutes
  • International airport - 20 minutes
  • Beach - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ask all your questions
