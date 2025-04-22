  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New one- and two-storey villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand

Residential complex New one- and two-storey villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
$582,375
ID: 19640
In CRM: 2371493
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Surat Thani Province
  Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

The project includes 3 types of sea view villas with 3-4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms: The Cliff (2 floors), The Bay (2 floors), The Flat (1 floor). They combine luxurious finishes, rigorous architectural design and large external spaces overlooking Koh Samui's north-east coast. The villas are ideal for long-term living and investment. Delivery within 8 months after signing the contract.

Features of the flats

An exclusive modern pool villas nestled in the charming Plai Leam area in Koh Samui. The open-plan living and external dining area creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying quality time with family.

Villas comprise 3 to 4 ensuite bedrooms, with the master bedroom boasting a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious bathtub. Open sliding doors from the living room lead to the private swimming pool, offering a refreshing escape.

Two parking spaces are available to ensure easy living.

Advantages

The developer has over 18 years of experience in the construction industry in Thailand. The fusion of Italian and Thai management combines a European approach to quality design and construction in the Thai tropical living style.

The developer offers the services of a management company.

Installment plan 30% -20% -20% -20% -10%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

6 minutes to Big Buddha Samui

8 minutes to Samui airport

12 minutes to the Fisherman's Village

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

