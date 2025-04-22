  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$96,782
18/05/2025
$96,782
17/05/2025
$96,425
16/05/2025
$96,490
14/05/2025
$97,266
13/05/2025
$96,229
11/05/2025
$96,022
10/05/2025
$96,342
09/05/2025
$95,560
08/05/2025
$95,213
07/05/2025
$95,542
14/04/2025
$94,449
13/04/2025
$94,505
12/04/2025
$94,022
11/04/2025
$94,971
10/04/2025
$93,499
09/04/2025
$94,725
08/04/2025
$94,502
07/04/2025
$95,274
06/04/2025
$95,283
05/04/2025
$95,012
;
20
Media Media
ID: 22170
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394111
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

A new residential complex on the first line in Bang Rak with a unique circular pool, first-class service and high investment potential.

The project is a four-storey condominium, which has only 564 apartments with different layouts. There are various unit options from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The complex stands out for its innovative design with a unique circular pool that smoothly connects the entire territory. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access to the pool. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure.

This is an ideal option for both personal residence and investment. Investors can expect not only significant growth in property value, but also a stable rental income, making it the best choice for those looking for long-term, reliable profits in a highly sought-after tropical location.

Advantages
  • Condominium offers investors a guaranteed fixed return on investment, making it an exceptional opportunity for those seeking both lifestyle and financial gains.
  • Partnership with a world-renowned hotel management company, guaranteeing first-class service and unrivaled hospitality standards.
  • Experienced developer creating projects with high standards of quality and service.
  • Conveniently located on the first line to the sea.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in a prestigious area of ​​Koh Samui, a popular place for both tourists and locals. Nearby there is everything you need for a comfortable life and rest, developed infrastructure and a beach within walking distance.

  • Fisherman’s Village Night Market – 1 km
  • Big C Shopping Center – 1.5 km
  • Samui International Airport – 2 km
  • Bandon International Hospital – 2 km
  • Central Festival – 3 km

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ask all your questions
