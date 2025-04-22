Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand

A new residential complex on the first line in Bang Rak with a unique circular pool, first-class service and high investment potential.

The project is a four-storey condominium, which has only 564 apartments with different layouts. There are various unit options from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The complex stands out for its innovative design with a unique circular pool that smoothly connects the entire territory. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access to the pool. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure.

This is an ideal option for both personal residence and investment. Investors can expect not only significant growth in property value, but also a stable rental income, making it the best choice for those looking for long-term, reliable profits in a highly sought-after tropical location.

Condominium offers investors a guaranteed fixed return on investment, making it an exceptional opportunity for those seeking both lifestyle and financial gains.

Partnership with a world-renowned hotel management company, guaranteeing first-class service and unrivaled hospitality standards.

Experienced developer creating projects with high standards of quality and service.

Conveniently located on the first line to the sea.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in a prestigious area of ​​Koh Samui, a popular place for both tourists and locals. Nearby there is everything you need for a comfortable life and rest, developed infrastructure and a beach within walking distance.