  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nathon
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand

Nathon, Thailand
from
$507,619
14/04/2025
$504,484
13/04/2025
$504,781
12/04/2025
$502,204
11/04/2025
$507,270
10/04/2025
$499,412
09/04/2025
$505,959
08/04/2025
$504,762
07/04/2025
$508,893
06/04/2025
$508,939
05/04/2025
$507,490
04/04/2025
$510,841
03/04/2025
$519,970
02/04/2025
$520,931
01/04/2025
$522,082
31/03/2025
$522,447
30/03/2025
$522,303
29/03/2025
$524,424
28/03/2025
$524,789
27/03/2025
$524,958
26/03/2025
$522,776
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25491
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2443700
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Nathon

About the complex

Experience the perfect blend of luxury and nature, located just 5 minutes from Na Thon Beach. The exclusive project includes only 5 beautiful villas, thoughtfully designed for your comfort and complete with a private swimming pool and a stunning view. The concept of the complex is "life in the midst of the jungle".

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • European kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property has easy access to Na Thon Beach for sunbathing, beach activities and breathtaking sunsets. You'll find restaurants, a market and a shopping mall just moments away.

  • Fisherman Village - 20 minutes drive
  • Airport - 30 minutes drive
  • Chaweng Beach - 40 minutes drive
  • Hospital - 10 minutes drive
  • Na Thon Beach - 3 minutes drive
  • Supermarket - 3 minutes drive

Location on the map

Nathon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$81,427
Residential complex LAYAN GREEN PARK
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$170,467
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$241,996
Residential complex Layan Green Park Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$136,678
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$41,516
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$507,619
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
An ultra-modern complex for comfortable living and investment. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%! Instalments available! Apartments are furnished! Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach — This is a complex with sea views and ultra-modern design both outside and insi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$753,942
Complex is located in Bang Makham, on a 8000 m² land, in a preserved and lush environment that offer an incredible panorama toward Nathon bay, its different shades of blues and of course the magic Thailand sunset. The architecture can be described as tropical and use of natural color and mat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Rawai, Thailand
from
$101,158
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
An attractive investment property! Income from 7%! Installment plan! The apartments are furnished, with private terraces. Distance to the beach: 200 meters. Dominion Rawai is an opportunity to enjoy tranquility and nature in the center of the action, where modern comfort combines with sp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications