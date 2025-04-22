Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand

We offer furnished villas with swimming pools, large terraces and views of the sea and the mountains.

Construction period - from 10 to 12 months.

10% - deposit

25% - signing of a contract with the developer

25% - foundation, flooring, installation of cement covering for floors (subflooring)

15% - building framework, roofing works completion

10% - external walls and partition-walls completion

10% - stained-glass windows in the house, fencing around the perimeter

5% - full completion

Features of the flats

Each house includes bedrooms with private bathrooms, an open-plan living room with a dining area and a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar. The bathroom in the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows.

Air conditioning

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Facilities and equipment in the house

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on Samui Island, in a green area with numerous trees and palms all around, near Chaweng area with shops and amusement centers, within walking distance of the beach.