Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand

  Thailand
Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$564,363
;
20
ID: 25101
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2331871
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

We offer furnished villas with swimming pools, large terraces and views of the sea and the mountains.

Construction period - from 10 to 12 months.

Payment
  • 10% - deposit
  • 25% - signing of a contract with the developer
  • 25% - foundation, flooring, installation of cement covering for floors (subflooring)
  • 15% - building framework, roofing works completion
  • 10% - external walls and partition-walls completion
  • 10% - stained-glass windows in the house, fencing around the perimeter
  • 5% - full completion
Features of the flats

Each house includes bedrooms with private bathrooms, an open-plan living room with a dining area and a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar. The bathroom in the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on Samui Island, in a green area with numerous trees and palms all around, near Chaweng area with shops and amusement centers, within walking distance of the beach.

  • Chaweng Beach - 5 minutes drive
  • Supermarkets and shopping malls - 5 minutes drive
  • School and hospital - 3 minutes drive
  • Samui International Airport - 10 minutes drive (16 km)

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

You are viewing
Leave a request
