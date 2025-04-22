Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand

We offer furnished villas with swimming pools, large terraces and views of the sea and the mountains.
Construction period - from 10 to 12 months.Payment
Each house includes bedrooms with private bathrooms, an open-plan living room with a dining area and a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar. The bathroom in the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located on Samui Island, in a green area with numerous trees and palms all around, near Chaweng area with shops and amusement centers, within walking distance of the beach.