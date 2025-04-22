Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты! Доход от 7%! Выгодное расположение ЖК гарантирует высокий спрос на аренду!
До центра города - 15 минут езды!
Первая линия моря, прямо у пляжа Джомтьен!
Вид на море!
Riviera Monaco - это элитный современный кондоминиум…
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island.
From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The ma…
The modern residential complex Rawayana consists of several parts and includes 22 premium villas ranging from 410 to 665 sq.m., a condominium with 108 apartments, a hotel with 140 rooms and a shopping and entertainment complex. All 4-6 bedroom villas have their own private pool.
On the te…