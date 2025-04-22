  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
11
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24882
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419096
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The premium apartment development consisting of 10 mixed residence buildings offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom penthouses.‍ All apartments enjoy large open-plan living spaces with floor-ceiling windows. The apartments interiors have been meticulously designed, blending Asian artistic elements with Scandinavian simplicity to create serene and sophisticated spaces.

The residence features:

  • three shared swimming pools
  • kids' playground
  • kids' club
  • yoga studio

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Equipped kitchen with European appliances
  • Double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is tucked away in the mountains, and located close to some of the best international schools on the island, and only a few minutes drive from Crystal beach, Lamai beach, and a number of great restaurants, cafes, gyms and spas.

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Back
Realting.com
Go
