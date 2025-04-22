Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

The premium apartment development consisting of 10 mixed residence buildings offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom penthouses.‍ All apartments enjoy large open-plan living spaces with floor-ceiling windows. The apartments interiors have been meticulously designed, blending Asian artistic elements with Scandinavian simplicity to create serene and sophisticated spaces.

The residence features:

three shared swimming pools

kids' playground

kids' club

yoga studio

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Equipped kitchen with European appliances

Double-glazed windows

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is tucked away in the mountains, and located close to some of the best international schools on the island, and only a few minutes drive from Crystal beach, Lamai beach, and a number of great restaurants, cafes, gyms and spas.