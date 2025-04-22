Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

The premium apartment development consisting of 10 mixed residence buildings offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom penthouses. All apartments enjoy large open-plan living spaces with floor-ceiling windows. The apartments interiors have been meticulously designed, blending Asian artistic elements with Scandinavian simplicity to create serene and sophisticated spaces.
The residence features:
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is tucked away in the mountains, and located close to some of the best international schools on the island, and only a few minutes drive from Crystal beach, Lamai beach, and a number of great restaurants, cafes, gyms and spas.