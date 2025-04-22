  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$768,704
19/05/2025
$768,704
18/05/2025
$770,309
17/05/2025
$772,630
16/05/2025
$765,352
14/05/2025
$771,971
13/05/2025
$772,515
11/05/2025
$772,487
10/05/2025
$770,910
09/05/2025
$771,827
08/05/2025
$770,682
07/05/2025
$769,564
14/04/2025
$753,686
13/04/2025
$754,129
12/04/2025
$750,280
11/04/2025
$757,849
10/04/2025
$746,108
09/04/2025
$755,889
08/04/2025
$754,101
07/04/2025
$760,273
06/04/2025
$760,342
;
20
ID: 22130
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2393934
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

An elite residential complex that combines harmony with nature and modern comfort. The project consists of 6 villas with their own pool and parking for 2 cars. Spacious, bright interiors with panoramic glazing fit organically into the tropical landscape. On the territory of the residence there is a stylish fitness room with all the necessary equipment.

The complex is ideal for both permanent residence and recreation. It is also an excellent option for investors.

Advantages

A reliable developer - a company with over 20 years of experience in the construction and property management industry on Samui.

A great location - a combination of privacy and comfort with all the necessary infrastructure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Maenam area is the most popular location among expats, ideal for family holidays due to its distance from the main tourist locations of the island, but with well-developed infrastructure.

The property is located 5 minutes from Maenam Beach - a large and quiet beach in the north of Koh Samui, with a length of more than 4 km.

  • 3 minutes from the market
  • 3 minutes from Global Shopping Mall
  • 5 minutes from Maenam Beach
  • 10 minutes from Nathon Pier
  • 15 minutes from Chaweng Beach
  • 15 minutes from Samui Airport

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

