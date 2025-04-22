Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand

An elite residential complex that combines harmony with nature and modern comfort. The project consists of 6 villas with their own pool and parking for 2 cars. Spacious, bright interiors with panoramic glazing fit organically into the tropical landscape. On the territory of the residence there is a stylish fitness room with all the necessary equipment.

The complex is ideal for both permanent residence and recreation. It is also an excellent option for investors.

Advantages

A reliable developer - a company with over 20 years of experience in the construction and property management industry on Samui.

A great location - a combination of privacy and comfort with all the necessary infrastructure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Maenam area is the most popular location among expats, ideal for family holidays due to its distance from the main tourist locations of the island, but with well-developed infrastructure.

The property is located 5 minutes from Maenam Beach - a large and quiet beach in the north of Koh Samui, with a length of more than 4 km.