  2. Thailand
  New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
7
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24895
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418492
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Complex has its own private access road leading to the sea, allowing you to reach the shoreline with a leisurely 2-minute walk. The project offers villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Most plots range in size from 500 m² to 600 m². Each villas has private pool, garden and parking for 2 cars. Due the natural slope of the land villas have views of the sea and sunsets.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 110 meters from the beach, in one of the most prestigious areas of Samui, close to 5-star hotels and premium residences, numerous beaches, restaurants, bars, shops, nightlife.

  • Big Buddha — 4 minutes
  • Port — 5 minutes
  • Chaweng Beach — 10 minutes
  • International airport — 10 minutes
  • Fisherman's Village — 13 minutes
  • International school — 15 minutes
  • Large shopping mall — 15 minutes

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
