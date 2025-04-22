Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand

Complex has its own private access road leading to the sea, allowing you to reach the shoreline with a leisurely 2-minute walk. The project offers villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Most plots range in size from 500 m² to 600 m². Each villas has private pool, garden and parking for 2 cars. Due the natural slope of the land villas have views of the sea and sunsets.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 110 meters from the beach, in one of the most prestigious areas of Samui, close to 5-star hotels and premium residences, numerous beaches, restaurants, bars, shops, nightlife.