Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Thailand

;
Phuket Province
13
Bangkok
5
Chon Buri Province
4
Pattaya City
4
Show more
Hotel Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Emsphere shopping mall. in Bangkok, Thailand
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Emsphere shopping mall.
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 24 000 m²
Number of floors 30
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, …
$70,66M
Leave a request
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand. in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand.
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Area 28 000 m²
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand. The resor…
$40,34M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 262 rooms, located in the business district of Sukhumvit Road, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Bangkok, Thailand, near the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station. in Bangkok, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 262 rooms, located in the business district of Sukhumvit Road, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Bangkok, Thailand, near the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station.
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 262
Area 36 000 m²
Number of floors 19
4-star hotel for sale, 262 rooms, located in the business district of Sukhumvit Road, Soi Su…
$86,16M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m. in Pa Tong, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 390
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 7
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, only 200 m.   The hotel i…
$96,92M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 256
Number of floors 5
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 150 meters.   On a land a…
$44,53M
Leave a request
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex. in Rawai, Thailand
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
Area 35 m²
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand,…
$147,000
Leave a request
Hotel in Pattaya City, Thailand
Hotel
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2/2
A unique opportunity for investors. For sale a building of 19 apartments with available inco…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Hotel in Baan Than Mayom, Thailand
Hotel
Baan Than Mayom, Thailand
Rooms 196
4 star hotel for sale, size 196 rooms, next to white sand beach on Koh Chang, Trat province.…
$50,04M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale on Chang Khlan Road, 205 rooms, near Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, 1.4 Km. in Ban Huai Thong, Thailand
Hotel for sale on Chang Khlan Road, 205 rooms, near Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, 1.4 Km.
Ban Huai Thong, Thailand
Rooms 205
Number of floors 14
Hotel for sale on Chang Khlan Road, 205 rooms, near Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, 1.4 Km. The …
$20,56M
Leave a request
Hotel in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 105
Number of floors 7
Luxury 4-star hotel for sale, 105 rooms, near Central Phuket Floresta, Thailand.   The…
$7,95M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand. in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand.
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 266
Number of floors 9
Hotel for sale, size 266 rooms, in Phuket Old Town, Thailand.   The hotel is located n…
$10,28M
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 66 rooms, Khao Kho, Phetchabun, Thailand. in Ban Huai Na, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 66 rooms, Khao Kho, Phetchabun, Thailand.
Ban Huai Na, Thailand
Rooms 66
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 66 rooms, Khao Kho, Phetchabun, Thailand. The hotel is located on …
$5,89M
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 72 rooms, near the Sadao border checkpoint (Dan Nok), Songkhla Province, Thailand, next to Malaysia. in Ban Thai–Changlon, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 72 rooms, near the Sadao border checkpoint (Dan Nok), Songkhla Province, Thailand, next to Malaysia.
Ban Thai–Changlon, Thailand
Rooms 72
Number of floors 8
3-star hotel for sale, 72 rooms, near the Sadao border checkpoint (Dan Nok), Songkhla Provin…
$2,03M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 270 rooms, Sukhumvit Road area, Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 270 rooms, Sukhumvit Road area, Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 270
Number of floors 25
Luxury 4-star hotel for sale, Soi Sukhumvit 39, over 270 rooms, near BTS Phrom Phong, Bangko…
$55,80M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 88
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Located on a land area of a…
$52,99M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, size 273 rooms, Nimmanhaemin area, near MAYA department store, Chiang Mai, Thailand. in Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 273 rooms, Nimmanhaemin area, near MAYA department store, Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 273
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 11
Hotel for sale, size 273 rooms, Nimmanhaemin area, near MAYA department store, Chiang Mai. …
$23,49M
Leave a request
Hotel in Na Kluea, Thailand
Hotel
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 264
Number of floors 18
Offering a 264-room hotel for sale next to Pattaya Seaview in every room. Located on a 1-…
$44,00M
Leave a request
4-star resort for sale, size 79 rooms, in Chiang Mai, on 5 rai of land, near Chiang Mai Airport, 6 km. in Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
4-star resort for sale, size 79 rooms, in Chiang Mai, on 5 rai of land, near Chiang Mai Airport, 6 km.
Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 79
4-star resort for sale, size 79 rooms, in Chiang Mai, on 5 rai of land, near Chiang Mai Airp…
$44,16M
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 54 rooms, near Industrial Estate 304, Prachinburi. in Ban Nonsi, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 54 rooms, near Industrial Estate 304, Prachinburi.
Ban Nonsi, Thailand
Rooms 54
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 54 rooms, near Industrial Estate 304, Prachinburi.   The hotel …
$2,64M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 976 m²
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.   On land size 1…
$49,93M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 326 rooms, near Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, only 2 km. in Pattaya City, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 326 rooms, near Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, only 2 km.
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 326
Number of floors 7
4-star hotel for sale, 326 rooms, near Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, only 2 km…
$26,43M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Pa Tong, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 119
Number of floors 6
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province. It is a contemporar…
$14,72M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale in Pratunam, Bangkok, 200 meters from Ratchaprarop ARL station, convenient travel from Suvarnabhumi Airport, only 6 stations. in Bangkok, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale in Pratunam, Bangkok, 200 meters from Ratchaprarop ARL station, convenient travel from Suvarnabhumi Airport, only 6 stations.
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 68
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale in Pratunam, Bangkok, 200 meters from Ratchaprarop ARL station, conven…
$6,18M
Leave a request
Hotel in Ban Huai Thong, Thailand
Hotel
Ban Huai Thong, Thailand
Rooms 512
4 star hotel for sale in Chiang Mai, Thailand, near Chiang Mai Night Bazaar 200 meters.  …
$52,99M
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 300 meters. in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 300 meters.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 50
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 50 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 300 meters.   The hote…
$11,78M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters. in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 98
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.   …
$41,21M
Leave a request
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters. in Kamala, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters.
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 179
Number of floors 4
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters.   L…
$38,18M
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 84 rooms, near Central Pattaya Mall, 2.5 km. in Pattaya City, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 84 rooms, near Central Pattaya Mall, 2.5 km.
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 84
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 84 rooms, near Central Pattaya Mall, 2.5 km.   Located in Centr…
$6,77M
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 121 rooms, in the heart of Chaweng city. Near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand, only 3 km. in Baan Chaweng, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 121 rooms, in the heart of Chaweng city. Near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand, only 3 km.
Baan Chaweng, Thailand
Rooms 121
Number of floors 4
3-star hotel for sale, 121 rooms, in the heart of Chaweng city. Near Koh Samui Airport, Thai…
$32,31M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, size 241 rooms, next to the sea, Hua Hin-Cha-am, Thailand. in Hua Hin, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, size 241 rooms, next to the sea, Hua Hin-Cha-am, Thailand.
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 241
Area 32 135 m²
Number of floors 23
4-star hotel for sale, size 241 rooms, next to the sea, Hua Hin-Cha-am, Thailand.   The ho…
$49,93M
Leave a request

Property types in Thailand

сommercial properties
offices
shops
ready business
Realting.com
Go