Hotels for sale in Thailand
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 264 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
264
18
Offering a 264-room hotel for sale next to Pattaya Seaview in every room. Located on a 1-…
€41,69M
Recommend
Hotel with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
2 650 m²
5
An 40-key airport hotel in Bangkok - Thailand - with an outdoor swimming pool is just put on…
€3,37M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with rent
Phuket, Thailand
9
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
€1,01M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
€11,66M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
€22,03M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phuket, Thailand
9
38 m²
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now…
€1,02M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
2 060 m²
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
€1,94M
Recommend
Hotel with fridge
Patong, Thailand
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket. Jus…
€907,690
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
9
NAI4714: Small cozy hotel is located in Saiyuan road, Nai Harn. Situated in a prime location…
€868,246
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
658 m²
NAI5244: A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, etc. Fo…
€1,29M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA5533: High-Standard hotel is located in Ko Kho Khao island at Phangnga province. Resort c…
€3,24M
Recommend
Hotel
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA5587: This fantastic complex consisted of six villas and set up on a plot of 2000 sq.m. i…
€10,89M
Recommend
Hotel with rent
Phuket, Thailand
RAW5601: The hotel is located in the south of the island of Phuket at Rawai area. It is a we…
€570,192
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT5740: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
€575,375
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
580 m²
PAT5812: This stylish five-story hotel was built in 2018. It offers wonderful views of the A…
€1,79M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
CHA5845: This boutique hotel is just a 5-minute drive from Dragon Muay Thai Training Camp an…
€1,17M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT5910: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
€1,61M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
320 m²
NYG6153: This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master house in…
€829,888
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
PAT6347: A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel comfortab…
€1,03M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
6
350 m²
RAW6389: A cozy hotel located in the heart of Rawai. It will be a great investment for you. …
€272,137
1
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
144 m²
PAT6448: Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distance, a l…
€1,28M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
9
1 008 m²
RAW6489: A brand new boutique hotel for sale located in the Rawai area. The hotel was commis…
€1,23M
Recommend
Hotel with rent
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA6618: Exclusive property for sale located in 41 Rai, surrounded by tropical jungle and 23…
€9,66M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
7 052 m²
CHA6632: Brand new condominium, in the final stages of construction. Elite class complex loc…
€23,22M
Recommend
Hotel 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with rent
Phuket, Thailand
2
600 m²
BAN6675: URGENT SALE of a part of the hotel! Part of a working hotel with additional land. 8…
€984,876
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA6706: Land area - 34.5 Rai Operating status: Hotel licenses from 2010 (extended for 5 yea…
€15,61M
Recommend
