The project consists of 19 villas with 3 or 5 bedrooms, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience for ultimate relaxation and leisure.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Golf Town is a unique destination that combines golf and luxury vacations, providing a perfect leisure environment for golf-loving tourists. Surrounded by many top hotels, at the highest point of Koh Samui, each villa is backed by a mountain and faces the panoramic sea view of Koh Phangan.