Apartments for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
1760
Phuket
1695
Chon Buri Province
499
Pattaya
493
Bangkok
116
Khlong Toei Subdistrict
33
Patong
26
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict
9
Apartment To archive
2 393 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
VIP
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/8
€79,454
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
VIP
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/8
€51,801
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
VIP
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
€47,255
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€25,085
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/8
€30,685
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 16/27
€219,000
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
€141,062
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Tha…
€95,745
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Pool in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Pool
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
€116,061
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand We offer furnished …
€175,133
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
€157,146
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Choeng Thale,…
€162,456
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
€161,880
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuk…
€190,374
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
€1,06M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 7
Buy-to-let apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex, Kamala, Ph…
€221,791
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
€62,105
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
€194,079
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand We offer…
€66,408
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Th…
€230,939
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand We offer new luxury tropical …
€657,988
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
€1,38M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ban Kata, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ban Kata, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand…
€250,774
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thaila…
€74,389
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 6
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
€865,947
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 7
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
€895,716
5 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
5 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thail…
€2,40M
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 67
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand Pattaya’s b…
€78,987
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Tha…
€38,536
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of townhouses near the beach and the airport, Phuket, Thailand We offer townhouses …
€57,786

