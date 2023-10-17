UAE
Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
1760
Phuket
1695
Chon Buri Province
499
Pattaya
493
Bangkok
116
Khlong Toei Subdistrict
33
Patong
26
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict
9
Chatuchak Subdistrict
6
Kathu
6
Na Chom Thian
6
Surat Thani Province
6
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict
5
Ko Samui
5
Phangnga Province
5
Bang Sare
3
Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict
3
Apartment
2 393 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
3/8
€79,454
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
32 m²
5/8
€51,801
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
3/8
€47,255
Recommend
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
3/8
€25,085
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
38 m²
6/8
€30,685
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
3
2
104 m²
16/27
€219,000
Recommend
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
30 m²
2/8
€141,062
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
2
35 m²
4
Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Tha…
€95,745
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Pool
Patong, Thailand
2
45 m²
3
New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
€116,061
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
2
60 m²
2
Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand We offer furnished …
€175,133
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
2
42 m²
8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
€157,146
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
1
36 m²
7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Choeng Thale,…
€162,456
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
55 m²
5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
€161,880
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
1
39 m²
4
Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuk…
€190,374
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
5
451 m²
1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
€1,06M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
69 m²
7
Buy-to-let apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex, Kamala, Ph…
€221,791
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
2
30 m²
5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
€62,105
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
1
70 m²
2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
€194,079
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
2
26 m²
8
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand We offer…
€66,408
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
41 m²
4
Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Th…
€230,939
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
5
349 m²
2
New complex of villas in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand We offer new luxury tropical …
€657,988
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
5
430 m²
1
New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
€1,38M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ban Kata, Thailand
3
74 m²
7
New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand…
€250,774
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ko Samui, Thailand
1
29 m²
4
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thaila…
€74,389
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
6
415 m²
2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
€865,947
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
7
343 m²
2
New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
€895,716
Recommend
5 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
6
417 m²
1
Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thail…
€2,40M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
2
25 m²
67
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand Pattaya’s b…
€78,987
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Hua Hin, Thailand
2
25 m²
8
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Tha…
€38,536
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
3
87 m²
1
Complex of townhouses near the beach and the airport, Phuket, Thailand We offer townhouses …
€57,786
Recommend
Property types in Thailand
penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
