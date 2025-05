A small residential complex consists of 6 villas, each with a swimming pool and parking for 2 cars. On the territory there is a stylish fitness room with all the necessary equipment.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats

Layout — a living/dining room with a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3–4 bathrooms, an office, a toilet, a laundry, an elevator, a terrace.

3 minutes from the market

3 minutes from Global Shopping Mall

5 minutes from Maenam Beach

10 minutes from Nathon Pier

15 minutes from Chaweng Beach

15 minutes from Samui Airport

Location and nearby infrastructure