Apartment in a new building Apartments for Sale in Alanya – Only 30% Down Payment + 36 Months Installments!

  Apartments for Sale in Alanya – Only 30% Down Payment + 36 Months Installments!

Apartments for Sale in Alanya – Only 30% Down Payment + 36 Months Installments!

Oba, Turkey
from
$105,661
VAT
from
$55/m²
;
21
ID: 33302
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Located in Oba, an area open for residence permit.

Starting Prices:
    •    1+1 apartments from €89,000
    •    2+1 apartments from €125,000
    •    3+1 apartments from €175,000

Project Features:
    •    4 blocks, total of 96 apartments
    •    Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
    •    24/7 security
    •    Basketball & tennis courts
    •    Turkish bath & sauna
    •    Cafe & restaurant
    •    Children’s playroom
    •    Indoor & outdoor parking
    •    Lobby & elevators
    •    First-class construction quality

✔ 70% of the project is completed
✔ Delivery date: 31.12.2026

Don’t miss this opportunity to buy your dream apartment with easy installment payments.

📩 Contact us now for more details!

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

