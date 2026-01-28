Apartment in a new building Apartments for Sale in Alanya – Only 30% Down Payment + 36 Months Installments!

Located in Oba, an area open for residence permit.
Starting Prices:
• 1+1 apartments from €89,000
• 2+1 apartments from €125,000
• 3+1 apartments from €175,000
Project Features:
• 4 blocks, total of 96 apartments
• Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
• 24/7 security
• Basketball & tennis courts
• Turkish bath & sauna
• Cafe & restaurant
• Children’s playroom
• Indoor & outdoor parking
• Lobby & elevators
• First-class construction quality
✔ 70% of the project is completed
✔ Delivery date: 31.12.2026
Don’t miss this opportunity to buy your dream apartment with easy installment payments.
