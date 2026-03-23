Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in the Victory Garden

Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex:
Photos of the apartments are available upon request!
Furnished 2+1 apartment - €217,000
Victory Garden Oba is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary amenities and just 800 meters from the sea and beaches.
Private and public educational institutions and kindergartens are located in the immediate vicinity of the complex. Shops, supermarkets, a farmers' market, and a Metro hypermarket are also nearby.
The complex consists of seven four-story buildings, each located on a 14,900 m² site, with a total of 178 apartments.
Completion date: 2023.
Infrastructure:
Excellent location:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.