Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in the Victory Garden

Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex:

Photos of the apartments are available upon request!

Unfurnished 1+1 apartment - €119,000

Furnished 1+1 apartment - on request

Furnished 2+1 apartment - €217,000

Victory Garden Oba is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary amenities and just 800 meters from the sea and beaches.

Private and public educational institutions and kindergartens are located in the immediate vicinity of the complex. Shops, supermarkets, a farmers' market, and a Metro hypermarket are also nearby.

The complex consists of seven four-story buildings, each located on a 14,900 m² site, with a total of 178 apartments.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Landscaped garden

Outdoor pool with water slides

Pool bar

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Elevators

Fitness center

Indoor pool

Hammam

Wet steam room

Sauna

Massage

Mini-club

Cinema

Cafe

Public wireless internet

Satellite TV system

BBQ area

Tennis court

Generator

Caretaker

Wheelchair access

Parking

Automatic lighting

Fenced area

24/7 security and video surveillance

Excellent location:

Metro hypermarket - 250 meters

Grocery stores - 20 meters

Kindergarten - 100 meters

Cafes and restaurants within walking distance.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.