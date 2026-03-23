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Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in the Victory Garden

Oba, Turkey
from
$142,882
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ID: 35333
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex:

Photos of the apartments are available upon request!

  • Unfurnished 1+1 apartment - €119,000
  • Furnished 1+1 apartment - on request

Furnished 2+1 apartment - €217,000

Victory Garden Oba is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary amenities and just 800 meters from the sea and beaches.

Private and public educational institutions and kindergartens are located in the immediate vicinity of the complex. Shops, supermarkets, a farmers' market, and a Metro hypermarket are also nearby.

The complex consists of seven four-story buildings, each located on a 14,900 m² site, with a total of 178 apartments.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Pool bar
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Elevators
  • Fitness center
  • Indoor pool
  • Hammam
  • Wet steam room
  • Sauna
  • Massage
  • Mini-club
  • Cinema
  • Cafe
  • Public wireless internet
  • Satellite TV system
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis court
  • Generator
  • Caretaker
  • Wheelchair access
  • Parking
  • Automatic lighting
  • Fenced area
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

Excellent location:

  • Metro hypermarket - 250 meters
  • Grocery stores - 20 meters
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Cafes and restaurants within walking distance.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in the Victory Garden
Oba, Turkey
from
$142,882
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