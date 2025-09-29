  1. Realting.com
  Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,603
11
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

A one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 57 sq m is for sale in the Kurt Safir Flower complex.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 150 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport, in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, public transportation, and more.

Completion date: 2024.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness area
  • Landscaped garden
  • Concierge service
  • Generator
  • CCTV and security system
  • Secured area

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
