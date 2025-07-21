  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Apartment in a new building Nobby Garden 2

Apartment in a new building Nobby Garden 2

Alanya, Turkey
from
$197,182
;
21
Leave a request
ID: 111
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Nobby Garden 2 is a new Nordic Property Construction project that combines three main components of highly liquid housing: an excellent location, a wide infrastructure for living and recreation and an excellent quality of housing, which is rented to buyers in finished finishes. Nobby Garden 2 continues the concept of the Nobby Garden residential complex, which is expressed in functional, convenient layouts and the highest standards of construction.

Nobby Garden 2 is located in one of the quietest and most cozy areas of Alanya – Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and natural beauty of coniferous forests. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, chain supermarkets and farmers' market on Wednesdays, a public hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and so on.

Location:

Distance to Antalya Airport: 90

Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 60 km

Distance to the center of Alanya: 20 km

Distance to sea: 800 m

Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 250 m

Distance to Farmers Market: 600 m

Nobby Garden 2 is located on a plot of 3300 m2 and consists of one residential block for 72 apartments of different layouts. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

Apartments:

The residential complex consists of 72 apartments:

  • 1+1 (one bedroom)
  • Duplexes 2 + 1 (two-level apartments with two bedrooms);
  • Duplex 3+1 (two-level apartment with three bedrooms).

All apartments are rented in a clean finish:

  • The ceiling height is 2.95 m;
  • Steel front door, quality interior doors;
  • Kitchen set with granite countertop;
  • Quality plumbing;
  • Fully equipped bathrooms with shower cabins;
  • Walls painted with washable paint
  • Windows with double glazing and aluminum profile;
  • floor covering – ceramic tiles;
  • Video intercom;
  • Internet and IP TV outlets;
  • Iskan (passport) is already included in the price

Nobby Garden 2 will not leave you indifferent. On the territory of the complex is:

  • Outdoor swimming pool with slides
  • Children's pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • The gym
  • Turkish hammam
  • sauna
  • Roman pairs
  • Massage room
  • Lobby and lounge area
  • barbecue
  • Playground
  • Children's playroom
  • Garden with landscape design
  • Open parking lot
  • 2 Elevator
  • Satellite antenna
  • Electricity generator
  • Around-the-clock video surveillance
  • Caretaker

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$157,308
Residential complex Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$205,000
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$60,550
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Elvanli, Turkey
from
$41,116
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$358,434
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Nobby Garden 2
Alanya, Turkey
from
$197,182
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$425,314
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking fitness center sauna and steam bath games room with a billiard around-the-clock secuirty Facilities and equipment in the house Wireless Internet Central satellite system Video intercom Ki…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 125–220 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Height: BLOCK A 22 FLOOR BLOCK B 32 Flat Types: 2+1- 3+1 – 4+1 Landscape: Islands, Sea, City, Forest, Çamlıca Project Specifications: • Decorative Pools • Walking Areas • Rest and Observation B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
450,000
Apartment 3 rooms
190.0
699,000
Apartment 4 rooms
220.0
1,15M
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Show all Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Oba, Turkey
from
$134,534
-This new superb property in Alanya with attractive price and payment terms. New superb property in Oba, Alanya close to shops and amenitiesthis New property in Alanya located in Oba, which is the most popular residential area, just 200 meters from the new highway. You can find  many social …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications