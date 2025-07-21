Apartment in a new building Nobby Garden 2

Nobby Garden 2 is a new Nordic Property Construction project that combines three main components of highly liquid housing: an excellent location, a wide infrastructure for living and recreation and an excellent quality of housing, which is rented to buyers in finished finishes. Nobby Garden 2 continues the concept of the Nobby Garden residential complex, which is expressed in functional, convenient layouts and the highest standards of construction.

Nobby Garden 2 is located in one of the quietest and most cozy areas of Alanya – Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and natural beauty of coniferous forests. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, chain supermarkets and farmers' market on Wednesdays, a public hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and so on.

Location:

Distance to Antalya Airport: 90

Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 60 km

Distance to the center of Alanya: 20 km

Distance to sea: 800 m

Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 250 m

Distance to Farmers Market: 600 m

Nobby Garden 2 is located on a plot of 3300 m2 and consists of one residential block for 72 apartments of different layouts. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

Apartments:

The residential complex consists of 72 apartments:

1+1 (one bedroom)

Duplexes 2 + 1 (two-level apartments with two bedrooms);

Duplex 3+1 (two-level apartment with three bedrooms).

All apartments are rented in a clean finish:

The ceiling height is 2.95 m;

Steel front door, quality interior doors;

Kitchen set with granite countertop;

Quality plumbing;

Fully equipped bathrooms with shower cabins;

Walls painted with washable paint

Windows with double glazing and aluminum profile;

floor covering – ceramic tiles;

Video intercom;

Internet and IP TV outlets;

Iskan (passport) is already included in the price

Nobby Garden 2 will not leave you indifferent. On the territory of the complex is: