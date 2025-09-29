  1. Realting.com
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

Alanya, Turkey
$130,310
15
ID: 32746
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out their apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is extremely popular with tourists. The city's main attractions are all within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transportation, supermarkets, and more.

The new residential complex, with a land area of ​​4,500 sq m, will consist of two 8-story blocks, 600 meters from the sea.

All apartments are sold fully finished, with kitchen units with granite countertops and a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

  • Water park
  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage room
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Covered parking
  • BBQ area
  • Botanical garden
  • Café/bar
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Artificial waterfall
  • Walking paths
  • Playroom
  • Children's pool

Key features:

  • Steel door
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • Spacious living room
  • Fully equipped bathroom

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

