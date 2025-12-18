Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.

A three-bedroom duplex (3+1), 140 sq m in the Konak Premium complex.

This large-scale luxury project, covering 25,000 sq m, consists of eight seven-story blocks and, in addition to stunning amenities, even boasts its own 2,500 sq m mall.

This apartment is located in the largest block, Block L. Situated elevated above the other buildings, the apartment's large windows offer stunning mountain views.

This block also houses the second and largest on-site spa, covering 6,000 sq m.

Facilities:

3 large outdoor swimming pools

1 pool with a relaxation area

2 children's pools

Pool bar

BBQ area

Football and basketball courts

Tennis court

Indoor parking

Indoor swimming pool

Ottoman bath

Steam room and sauna

Salt cave

Massage rooms

Relaxation and relaxation area

Fitness room, yoga and Pilates area

Billiards

Table tennis

Cinema

Children's play area

Restaurant

For more information about this project, please call or email us.