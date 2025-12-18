  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$340,693
ID: 33199
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A three-bedroom duplex (3+1), 140 sq m in the Konak Premium complex.

This large-scale luxury project, covering 25,000 sq m, consists of eight seven-story blocks and, in addition to stunning amenities, even boasts its own 2,500 sq m mall.

This apartment is located in the largest block, Block L. Situated elevated above the other buildings, the apartment's large windows offer stunning mountain views.

This block also houses the second and largest on-site spa, covering 6,000 sq m.

Facilities:

  • 3 large outdoor swimming pools
  • 1 pool with a relaxation area
  • 2 children's pools
  • Pool bar
  • BBQ area
  • Football and basketball courts
  • Tennis court
  • Indoor parking
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Ottoman bath
  • Steam room and sauna
  • Salt cave
  • Massage rooms
  • Relaxation and relaxation area
  • Fitness room, yoga and Pilates area
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Tennis court
  • Cinema
  • Children's play area
  • Restaurant

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

