Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46.

Oba, Turkey
from
$123,073
15
ID: 28135
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.

A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - included in the price!

We present to your attention a project of a premium residential complex in one of the best areas of Alanya - Oba, on the Mediterranean coast, from the best developer in the region.

The complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 10,000 m2 is the local area with a variety of infrastructure, the complex will consist of 7 blocks of 5 floors, the distance to the sea is 3,000 meters.

Nearby are also private schools and colleges, large chain supermarkets and shops, as well as a large state hospital and more.

Completion date: delivered in 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool (700 m2)
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool
  • Children's playground
  • Open-air cinema
  • Recreation areas
  • Yoga area
  • Working space
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Salt room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Recreation area
  • Gym
  • Children's playroom
  • Cafe
  • Indoor parking (252 parking spaces)
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

