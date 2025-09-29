  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.

Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$76,244
BTC
0.9069095
ETH
47.5350023
USDT
75 381.4493126
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 29767
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya at prices below the market, we do not hide the name of the projects, and you can compare prices on the Internet or at other real estate agencies in Alanya.

Apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1) and three (3+1) bedrooms are for sale.
Apartments are sold both with furniture and appliances, and without - with a clean finish.

There are apartments for residence for sale from 110,000 EUR in TAPU, we indicate 200,000 USD.
There are apartments for Turkish citizenship for sale from 275,000 EUR in TAPU, we specify 400,000 USD.

We will send photos and videos of the apartments upon request, and we can also organize an online showing of the apartments for you.

Several examples of 1+1 apartments from EUR 65,000 to EUR 155,000

1+1 apartments in complexes:

  • 1. ZE-RA Residence - 65,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished)
  • 2. Dimond Loft - 75,000 EUR (Avsallar - without furniture)
  • 3. Best Life 9 - 75,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 4. Konak Green Towers from 77,000 EUR (Avsallar - unfurnished)
  • 5. Vega Style - 83.000 EUR (Kargijack - without furniture)
  • 6. Soho Avenue - 87,000 EUR (Kargijak - with furniture)
  • 7. Konak Garden Life - 90,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 8. Sonas Diamond - 90,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 9. Yekta Blue 3 from 96.500 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 10. Lory Queen - 99,000 EUR (Kestel - with furniture)
  • 11. Toprak Panorama - 100,000 EUR (Kargyjak - furnished)
  • 12. Konak Blue Bay - 105,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished) under residence permit
  • 13. Sea Pearl Sky - 110,000 EUR (Kestel - with furniture)
  • 14. Seda Tower - 110,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished) sea view
  • 15. Yekta Towers - 115,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view
  • 16. Kavi Dreams Oba - 118,000 EUR (Oba - without furniture)
  • 17. Konak Twin Towers 3 - 120.000 EUR (Alanya/Center - without furniture)
  • 18. Linea Loft - 120,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 19. Best homes 39 - 125,000 EUR (Both - with furniture)
  • 20. Yenisey Residence - 125,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view
  • 21. Novus Sky - 130,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished) sea view
  • 22. Royal Towers - 135,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished)
  • 23. Via Mar - 135,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - furnished) first line
  • 24. Best Home 41 Saga and Best Home 20 - 145,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture)
  • 25. Konak Premium - 155,000 EUR (Kargyjak - with furniture)

A few examples 2+1 apartments from 99,000 EUR to 155,000 EUR

2+1 apartments in complexes:

  • 1. Green Towers from 99,000 EUR (Avsallar - unfurnished)
  • 2. My Marine - 110,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 3. Vega Style - 115,000 EUR (Kargijack - without furniture)
  • 4. Yekta In + - 118,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 5. River View - 119,000 EUR (Jikjilly - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 6. My Hill - 120,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 7. Lumos Residence - 125,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished)
  • 8. Waterfall Residence - 126,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) sub residence permit
  • 9. Cozy Town - 129,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view
  • 10. Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers - 139,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 11. Aydemir Park - 143,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 12. Sonas Diamond - 149,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished) sea view
  • 13. Flower Garden - 156,000 EUR (Both - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 14. Konak Terrace - 159,000 EUR (Kargyjak - with furniture)
  • 15. Yekta Plaza - 170,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 16. Kavi Home - 180,000 EUR (Both - without furniture)
  • 17. Alcon Taya - 183,000 EUR (Jikdzhilly - with furniture) under a residence permit
  • 18. Via Concept - 185,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - unfurnished) first line
  • 19. Konak City Tower - 193,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished) under residence permit
  • 20. Seda Towe - 210,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished)
  • 21. Kurt Safir Vip - 215,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 22. Royal Towers - 225,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished) under residence permit
  • 23. Best Home 33 - 225,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished)
  • 24. Victory Garden Oba - 227,000 EUR (Oba - with furniture)
  • 25. Konak Seaside Tower - 230,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - p furniture)
  • 26. Yekta Kingdom Premium - 235,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished)
  • 27. Via Mar Residence - 260,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - furnished) first line
  • 28. Nordic Art - 270,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - with furniture) first line
  • 29. Cebeci Towers - 340,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view

30. Two apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the center of Alanya for Turkish citizenship for 290,000 EUR, we specify 410,000 USD in the tapu.

Leave a request for the selection of apartments in Alanya, we will select options for you based on your wishes, goals and budget.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,724
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$427,257
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$196,926
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$463,727
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Bağcılar
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$191,028
You are viewing
Residential complex We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$76,244
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$523,285
We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock v…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,48M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the Bosphorus. The residence features a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a kids' playground, a spa area. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$338,245
The complex consists of 78 flats with 1–3 bedrooms and duplex apartments with 2–4 bedrooms. Features: Lobby 7/24 Security Garage Concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the heart of Istanbul, on the E5 road, 950 meters from Çağlayan Courthouse, and o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications