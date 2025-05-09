  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$170,547
BTC
2.0286225
ETH
106.3287781
USDT
168 617.1665291
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
23
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26155
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom (1+1) and two bedroom (2+1) apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2 and consists of two 5-storey blocks with 135 apartments.

A new premium residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, with panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains in the ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak.

There is a well-maintained embankment next to the complex, and you can get to your own beach through an underground passage.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach
2 km to the center of Mahmutlar
16 km to the center of Alanya
20 min to Gazipasa Airport. drive

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool with slides and indoor heated pool
Pool bar
SPA center, fitness room
Children's playground
Cinema, cafe, music room
Turkish bath, Roman bath and sauna
Recreation area, massage rooms
Karaoke
Table tennis, Russian and American billiards, mini golf
BBQ area
Electric generator
Indoor and outdoor parking for cars (50 spaces)
24-hour guarded area and video surveillance
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$575,816
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$190,601
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$410,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$246,343
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$288,391
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$170,547
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Key ready apartment in Alanya, Tosmur
Residential quarter Key ready apartment in Alanya, Tosmur
Oba, Turkey
from
$165,498
-we are delighted to offer this cozy apartment in Alanya. just 300 meters from the beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum. This key ready apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur is situated in a lovely residential area with furniture is close to local amenities, shops, restaurants. You can walk to …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$106,773
We are glad to inform you about the start of construction of a luxury residential complex, the construction of which begins in September 2022. The complex will be located in Okucialar, Alanya, just 100 meters from the sandy beach on a land plot of 2460 m². From the windows of the apartments …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$396,025
We offer apartments with views of he sea and the city. The residence features a lounge area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids; playground and a kindergarten, a basketball court, gardens, an artificial pond, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security. Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications