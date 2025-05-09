Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

One bedroom (1+1) and two bedroom (2+1) apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2 and consists of two 5-storey blocks with 135 apartments.

A new premium residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, with panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains in the ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak.

There is a well-maintained embankment next to the complex, and you can get to your own beach through an underground passage.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach

2 km to the center of Mahmutlar

16 km to the center of Alanya

20 min to Gazipasa Airport. drive

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool with slides and indoor heated pool

Pool bar

SPA center, fitness room

Children's playground

Cinema, cafe, music room

Turkish bath, Roman bath and sauna

Recreation area, massage rooms

Karaoke

Table tennis, Russian and American billiards, mini golf

BBQ area

Electric generator

Indoor and outdoor parking for cars (50 spaces)

24-hour guarded area and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.