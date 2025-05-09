Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.

One bedroom (1+1) and two bedroom (2+1) apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
The complex is located on a total area of 6,852 m2 and consists of two 5-storey blocks with 135 apartments.
A new premium residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, with panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains in the ecologically clean area of Kargicak.
There is a well-maintained embankment next to the complex, and you can get to your own beach through an underground passage.
Excellent location:
50 m from the sea and the beach
2 km to the center of Mahmutlar
16 km to the center of Alanya
20 min to Gazipasa Airport. drive
Infrastructure:
Outdoor pool with slides and indoor heated pool
Pool bar
SPA center, fitness room
Children's playground
Cinema, cafe, music room
Turkish bath, Roman bath and sauna
Recreation area, massage rooms
Karaoke
Table tennis, Russian and American billiards, mini golf
BBQ area
Electric generator
Indoor and outdoor parking for cars (50 spaces)
24-hour guarded area and video surveillance
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.