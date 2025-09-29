  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Oba, Turkey
$177,555
ID: 32691
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex.

Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Alanya city center.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed service network, offering everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle. Shops, restaurants, cafes, the KIPA shopping center, supermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • The area around the pool is covered with non-slip material
  • Fitness center and showers for common use
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Tennis court
  • Billiards
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Children's playground
  • Walking paths
  • Café
  • BBQ area and gazebos
  • Internet room
  • The complex is surrounded by walls with one entrance
  • 24/7 security
  • Guardian's house at the entrance
  • Alternative fire escapes in each block
  • Fire control panels with water and fire alarm connections on each floor
  • Telephone intercom at the main door in each apartment

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

