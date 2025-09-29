Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex.

Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Alanya city center.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed service network, offering everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle. Shops, restaurants, cafes, the KIPA shopping center, supermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool with water slides

Children's swimming pool

Heated indoor pool

The area around the pool is covered with non-slip material

Fitness center and showers for common use

Sauna

Turkish bath

Tennis court

Billiards

Volleyball and basketball courts

Children's playground

Walking paths

Café

BBQ area and gazebos

Internet room

The complex is surrounded by walls with one entrance

24/7 security

Guardian's house at the entrance

Alternative fire escapes in each block

Fire control panels with water and fire alarm connections on each floor

Telephone intercom at the main door in each apartment

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.