Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex.
Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Alanya city center.
Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed service network, offering everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle. Shops, restaurants, cafes, the KIPA shopping center, supermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.
