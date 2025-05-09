  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar

Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar

Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,759
BTC
1.7932434
ETH
93.9915543
USDT
149 052.6820539
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
1
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 4028
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 48
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

MOSTAR RESIDENCE is a new, luxurious luxury project with an area of 9,000 m2. The residence consists of 3 blocks and 181 apartments and is located in the area of the famous sandy beaches - Avsallar.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$501,854
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$111,257
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Eyüp
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$226,527
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Oba, Turkey
from
$176,406
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$238,701
You are viewing
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,759
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Excellence Q in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Excellence Q in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$163,363
Just 450 meters from the magnificent beach, we offer you our new luxury residential complex under construction, which will welcome its residents in March 2023. The complex has its own territory with security, a garden, a swimming pool, a recreation area, a barbecue area, as well as a develop…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$856,583
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the gulf. The residence features a garage, around-the-clock security, concierge service, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a pool bar. Completion - March, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underflo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, in a quiet and peaceful area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, in a quiet and peaceful area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$117,637
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 42 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 36 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 6 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the constr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications