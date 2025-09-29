  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
10
ID: 32588
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1089
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 90 m², on the 5th floor of the Konak Twin Towers complex.

  • Underfloor heating
  • Bathroom and toilet
  • Laminate flooring
  • Large balcony with sea views

This luxury complex, built in 2019, features an exclusive modern design, landscaped grounds, and its own five-star infrastructure.

The complex is located on the beachfront in the center of the Mahmutlar resort area, directly opposite the beach, within walking distance of all necessary amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more.

The complex consists of two 12-story buildings with modern architecture.

Excellent location:

  • 25 m to the sea
  • On the main street of Mahmutlar
  • Cafes and restaurants within walking distance
  • Migros and Shok supermarkets are 500 m away
  • A farmers' market is held on Saturdays in the central square
  • Alanya city center - 7 km
  • Gazipaşa Airport - 22 km
  • Antalya Airport - 145 km

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaping of the grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Cafe, bar
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna, steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage rooms
  • Children's playground
  • Sports courts
  • Mini golf
  • Gardener
  • Closed parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance
  • Passage to the sea from the complex
  • Beach and pier for residents complex

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

