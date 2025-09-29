Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 90 m², on the 5th floor of the Konak Twin Towers complex.

Underfloor heating

Bathroom and toilet

Laminate flooring

Large balcony with sea views

This luxury complex, built in 2019, features an exclusive modern design, landscaped grounds, and its own five-star infrastructure.

The complex is located on the beachfront in the center of the Mahmutlar resort area, directly opposite the beach, within walking distance of all necessary amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more.

The complex consists of two 12-story buildings with modern architecture.

Excellent location:

25 m to the sea

On the main street of Mahmutlar

Cafes and restaurants within walking distance

Migros and Shok supermarkets are 500 m away

A farmers' market is held on Saturdays in the central square

Alanya city center - 7 km

Gazipaşa Airport - 22 km

Antalya Airport - 145 km

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Outdoor swimming pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Cafe, bar

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Sauna, steam room

Jacuzzi

Massage rooms

Children's playground

Sports courts

Mini golf

Gardener

Closed parking

Outdoor parking

24-hour security and video surveillance

Passage to the sea from the complex

Beach and pier for residents complex

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.