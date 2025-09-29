  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$173,804
BTC
2.0673691
ETH
108.3596531
USDT
171 837.7469857
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 32885
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1177
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartment photos available upon request!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m², with sea views in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

We offer apartments in a new complex with luxurious amenities from Yekta Homes, one of the region's leading developers.

A key feature of the complex is its easy access to the sea – just a 10-minute walk away. Alanya's main attractions are located nearby: the Red Tower, Alanya Fortress, the city port, Cleopatra Beach, and Damlataş Cave.

Schools, a university, hospitals, dozens of top restaurants, supermarkets, beauty salons, and everything you need for everyday life are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Garden
  • Children's playground
  • Generator
  • Parking
  • Recreation area
  • Concierge service
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$800,136
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$205,083
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$206,569
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Oba, Turkey
from
$81,588
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$94,795
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$173,804
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$787,913
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$115,612
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) measuring 55 sq m in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex. We present our new project, Yekta Blue IV Residence, part of the now-legendary BLUE Residence line. This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior desig…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$222,844
The residence features a swimming pool, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna, a fitness center, a landscaped garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, a metrobus station, shopping malls, hospitals, schools
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications