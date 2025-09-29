Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Apartment photos available upon request!
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m², with sea views in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
We offer apartments in a new complex with luxurious amenities from Yekta Homes, one of the region's leading developers.
A key feature of the complex is its easy access to the sea – just a 10-minute walk away. Alanya's main attractions are located nearby: the Red Tower, Alanya Fortress, the city port, Cleopatra Beach, and Damlataş Cave.
Schools, a university, hospitals, dozens of top restaurants, supermarkets, beauty salons, and everything you need for everyday life are all within walking distance.
Infrastructure:
