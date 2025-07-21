Apartment in a new building Nobby Comfort

Nobby Comfort is a modern residential complex with a concise design - an ideal combination of a pleasant price, convenient location, diverse infrastructure and competent functional layouts of apartments. It is ideal not only for lovers of a calm, measured lifestyle, but also for those who can not imagine their lives without active pastime.

Nobby Comfort is located in one of the developed central districts of Alanya – Tosmur. This is one of the most hilly areas, which is not located near the sea. Tosmur is known for its beautiful equipped beaches and the mountain river Dim Chai. The river embankment is also equipped for a pleasant rest in the fresh air. This is a fairly dense area of the city. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, chain supermarkets and farmers' market on Thursdays, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and so on.

Nobby comfort is located in Tosmoor, this is an area open for obtaining a residence permit.

Location:

Distance to Antalya Airport: 132 km

Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 36 km

Distance to the center of Alanya: 6 km

Distance to sea: 800 m

Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 50 m

Distance to Farmers Market: 950m

Area of land: 3,557 m2

The presence in residential complexes of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living is the quality standard of Nordic Property Construction.

Nobby Comfort infrastructure will allow you to spend your leisure time in a varied and comfortable manner. It includes:

Outdoor swimming pool with slide

Children's pool

Heated indoor pool

The gym

sauna

Roman pairs

lobby

Playground

barbecue

Garden with landscape design

Open parking lot

Warehouse

lift

Satellite antenna

Electricity generator

Around-the-clock video surveillance

Caretaker

Nobby Comfort residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish.

Characteristics of apartments:

The ceiling height is 2.95 m;

Steel front door, quality interior doors;

Kitchen set with granite countertop;

Quality plumbing;

Fully equipped bathrooms with shower cabins;

Walls painted with washable paint

Windows with double glazing and PVC profile;

floor covering – ceramic tiles;

Video intercom;

Water heater;

Internet and IP TV outlets.

Nobby Comfort consists of one block and a total of 63 apartments. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

Apartments:

The residential complex consists of 63 apartments of the following layouts:

1+1 (one bedroom)

Duplexes 2+1 (two-level apartment with two bedrooms)

Duplexes 3+1 (two-level apartment with three bedrooms)

Installment:

In the residential complex Nobby Comfort we offer interest-free until 30.12.2025 with an initial payment of only 30% of the total value of the property. The completion of construction is scheduled for July 2025.