  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Apartment in a new building Nobby Comfort

Apartment in a new building Nobby Comfort

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$186,130
;
35
Leave a request
ID: 16203
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Nobby Comfort is a modern residential complex with a concise design - an ideal combination of a pleasant price, convenient location, diverse infrastructure and competent functional layouts of apartments. It is ideal not only for lovers of a calm, measured lifestyle, but also for those who can not imagine their lives without active pastime.

Nobby Comfort is located in one of the developed central districts of Alanya – Tosmur. This is one of the most hilly areas, which is not located near the sea. Tosmur is known for its beautiful equipped beaches and the mountain river Dim Chai. The river embankment is also equipped for a pleasant rest in the fresh air. This is a fairly dense area of the city. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, chain supermarkets and farmers' market on Thursdays, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and so on.

Nobby comfort is located in Tosmoor, this is an area open for obtaining a residence permit.

Location:

Distance to Antalya Airport: 132 km

Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 36 km

Distance to the center of Alanya: 6 km

Distance to sea: 800 m

Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 50 m

Distance to Farmers Market: 950m

Area of land: 3,557 m2

The presence in residential complexes of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living is the quality standard of Nordic Property Construction.

Nobby Comfort infrastructure will allow you to spend your leisure time in a varied and comfortable manner. It includes:

  • Outdoor swimming pool with slide
  • Children's pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • The gym
  • sauna
  • Roman pairs
  • lobby
  • Playground
  • barbecue
  • Garden with landscape design
  • Open parking lot
  • Warehouse
  • lift
  • Satellite antenna
  • Electricity generator
  • Around-the-clock video surveillance
  • Caretaker

Nobby Comfort residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish.

Characteristics of apartments:

  • The ceiling height is 2.95 m;
  • Steel front door, quality interior doors;
  • Kitchen set with granite countertop;
  • Quality plumbing;
  • Fully equipped bathrooms with shower cabins;
  • Walls painted with washable paint
  • Windows with double glazing and PVC profile;
  • floor covering – ceramic tiles;
  • Video intercom;
  • Water heater;
  • Internet and IP TV outlets.

Nobby Comfort consists of one block and a total of 63 apartments. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

Apartments:

The residential complex consists of 63 apartments of the following layouts:

  • 1+1 (one bedroom)
  • Duplexes 2+1 (two-level apartment with two bedrooms)
  • Duplexes 3+1 (two-level apartment with three bedrooms)

Installment:

In the residential complex Nobby Comfort we offer interest-free until 30.12.2025 with an initial payment of only 30% of the total value of the property. The completion of construction is scheduled for July 2025.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$275,000
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$578,855
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Trio City Blue in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$177,243
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$186,130
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$339,240
We offer apartments with a view of the sea, the marina and a surrounding nature. The residence features ornamental pools, gyms, lawns, kids' playgrounds, a pond, sports grounds, a rose garden and an orchard, a lounge area, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$557,109
The new building offers spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. On the ground floor of the building there are commercial premises. The construction corresponds to modern technologies, high-quality materials are used. Features of the flats double glazed windows external blinds boxes on t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$195,761
The residence features a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an aquapark, a mini club, a fitness room, a spa center (a Turkish bath, sauna, steam bath), a rest room, a cinema, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a play room, around-the-clock video surveillance. Location and near…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications