Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.

🌟AZURA WORLD - a new level of living in Alanya.

🏡 Exclusive apartments for sale:

⚜️1+1-65m2

Furnished and equipped

🔥€127,000

📍Türkler

Open area for residence permits

Welcome to the largest and most ambitious project on the Antalya coast, already called a "city within a city."

AZURA WORLD is more than just a residential complex; it's a lifestyle that combines resort comfort, sophisticated infrastructure, and investment appeal.

✅ A complex with a short-term rental license—ideal for investment.

Premium infrastructure, unparalleled in the region:

✔️ Swimming pools: main, relax 16+, women's, rooftop

✔️ 2 water parks (for children and adults)

✔️ Kindergarten, play areas, mini-train, amusement park

✔️ Sports areas: tennis, volleyball, basketball, yoga

✔️ Open-air cinema, skating rink, karaoke, disco

✔️ Spacious walking and jogging paths

✔️ Al-carte restaurants

⚜️AZURA WORLD⚜️— for those who choose the best!