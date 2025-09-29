  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.

Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$148,621
BTC
1.7678122
ETH
92.6585962
USDT
146 938.8646936
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33062
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1242
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌟AZURA WORLD - a new level of living in Alanya.
🏡 Exclusive apartments for sale:

⚜️1+1-65m2
Furnished and equipped
🔥€127,000

📍Türkler
Open area for residence permits

Welcome to the largest and most ambitious project on the Antalya coast, already called a "city within a city."

AZURA WORLD is more than just a residential complex; it's a lifestyle that combines resort comfort, sophisticated infrastructure, and investment appeal.

✅ A complex with a short-term rental license—ideal for investment.

Premium infrastructure, unparalleled in the region:

✔️ Swimming pools: main, relax 16+, women's, rooftop
✔️ 2 water parks (for children and adults)
✔️ Kindergarten, play areas, mini-train, amusement park
✔️ Sports areas: tennis, volleyball, basketball, yoga
✔️ Open-air cinema, skating rink, karaoke, disco
✔️ Spacious walking and jogging paths
✔️ Al-carte restaurants

⚜️AZURA WORLD⚜️— for those who choose the best!

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,81M
Residential complex Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$151,482
Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$124,924
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$345,000
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$337,695
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$148,621
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$275,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Surrounded by greenery, the new residential complex of Istanbul is one step away from everything you need - close to the hospital, shopping center, educational institutions and transportation hubs, 3 km. Ayazaga metro station, 3.5 km from the E-80 highway. The project has 10 stores, a tot…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$390,971
The residence features a security system and a view of the sea and the city. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city, near the coast of the Maramara Sea. Maslak - 15 km Taksim - 25 km Metrobus station - 200 meters Metro st…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
A conceptual project in Eyupsultan is one of the greenest areas of Istanbul. The project combines a calm lifestyle and functional modern design in its apartments. Consists of 242 spacious apartments of various types from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. Despite its proximity to nature, the project is just a …
Agency
FIBO Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications