Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Apartment photos available upon request!

Three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) 150 m² for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Furnished and equipped.

Individual heating.

Your summer residence is just a 10-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed amenities are within easy reach: cafes, supermarkets, banks, a bakery, playgrounds, and service centers are all located on the lower floors of the residential complex.

Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom!

Completion date: 2022.

Complex amenities:

Landscaped green area

Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers

Children's pool

BBQ area

Recreation area with sun shelter

Toilets and showers

Elevators and escalators for easy access

Indoor parking

Outdoor parking

Spa area:

Turkish bath (Hamam)

Roman steam room

Finnish sauna

Massage rooms

Heated indoor pool

Salt room

Tropical shower

Relaxation room

Recreation area:

Table tennis

Billiards

Children's playground

Office

Computer game room

For more information about this project, please call or email us.