Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.

  Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$196,879
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
21
ID: 33234
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Exclusive 2+1 duplex in the luxury complex The Maris Premiere

Best price on the market - €165,000!
✅ Short-term rental permit available - a major plus and a rare find.

Looking for a prestigious property in a sunny Turkish paradise?
Introducing this furnished 2+1 duplex in the elite complex The Maris Premiere (Avsallar, Alanya) - the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and investment appeal.

Key Features

  • Property Type: Duplex
  • Area: 109 m²
  • Number of Bedrooms: 2
  • Number of Bathrooms: 2
  • Furniture and Appliances: Included
  • Class: Luxury
  • Location: Avsallar, Alanya (Turkey)
  • Distance to the sea: 600 meters

Why this property?

✅ Competitive price: 165,000 EUR – a rare opportunity to acquire luxury real estate at an attractive price.
✅ Turnkey solution: fully furnished apartment – ​​move in immediately!
✅ Prestigious location: eco-friendly Avsallar district with developed infrastructure and proximity to the sea (600 m, 8-minute walk).
✅ Short-term rental permit available – a major plus and a rarity in the market.
✅ High rental potential: Alanya welcomes over 15 million tourists annually – your property will always be in demand for rent.

Luxury and comfort: the advantages of the complex

  • Architecture: modern low-rise complex with an elegant design that combines style and functionality.
  • Panoramic views: breathtaking mountain and exotic pool views from your apartment.
  • Direct pool access: individual apartments with private access to the pool area. Full property management: a professional service will take care of your property if you are not a permanent resident.

Infrastructure worthy of a five-star hotel

  • Landscaped grounds with a landscaped garden and an exotic "island."
  • A 150-meter outdoor pool, heated in winter, allows for year-round swimming!
  • A waterfront relaxation area with sun loungers and shaded areas.
  • A fitness room, sauna, and hammam for relaxation and well-being.
  • A cinema for cozy family evenings.
  • A children's playground and sports area for active leisure.
  • A barbecue area for friendly gatherings outdoors.
  • Outdoor parking for your car.
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance ensure your safety.
  • A professional caretaker will promptly resolve any issues.

Your benefits from purchasing

  • A ready-made rental business: high demand for short-term rentals thanks to the location and infrastructure.
  • Passive income: professional management will free you from the hassle of renting out your property.
  • A place to live and relax: enjoy the Mediterranean climate and premium comfort.
  • Investment reliability: real estate prices in Alanya consistently outpace the Turkish average.

Don't miss your chance to become the owner of luxury real estate in one of the most popular resort areas in the world!

✅ Contact us now to schedule an online viewing or in-person inspection.

Your new life by the sea begins here—at The Maris Premiere!

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

