  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$105,569
8
ID: 29520
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex.

We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer!

Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, 100 meters from the beach in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera – the Kargicak district.

The residential complex consists of four buildings with a total gated and guarded area of ​​8,000 sq. m. All city amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more, are nearby.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, and the work of highly qualified architects will delight even the most discerning buyer.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna, hammam
  • Massage room
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area, gazebo
  • Tennis court
  • Backup generator
  • Indoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

