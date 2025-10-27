Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Short-term rental
  4. Villa

Villa for short term rent in Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom villa in Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 738 m²
Number of floors 2
$240
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go