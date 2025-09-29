  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Turkey
$170,328
13
ID: 32886
Last update: 18/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This 60 sq m one-bedroom apartment (1+1) features newly furnished and equipped appliances and is located on the 4th floor of the luxury Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom with Underfloor Heating
  • 1 Balcony
  • Spacious Entrance Hall

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary amenities and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with lounge chairs
  • Elevators
  • Gym
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Café
  • Game room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
