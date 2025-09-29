  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$238,888
BTC
2.8415309
ETH
148.9367839
USDT
236 185.3387975
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 32685
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1131
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex.

Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool and relaxation area
  • Sauna and showers
  • Mini-lobby and elevator
  • Generator
  • Two exercise bikes

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

You are viewing
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$238,888
