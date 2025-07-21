  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.

Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$169,564
ID: 27959
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Citadel BSR Residence is a beautiful residential complex, located between Ataturk and Barbarossa streets in the central part of Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea.

  • Apartment 2 + 1-115 m?
  • Furnished (new furniture)
  • 2nd floor
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2 balconies
  • Windows overlook northwest and east
  • View of the mountains and the city

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Sauna and Hamam
  • Fitness center
  • Children's playground
  • Garden and BBQ area
  • Table tennis
  • Parking with video surveillance

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
