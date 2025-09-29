Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

  1. Realting.com
Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Oba, Turkey
from
$166,516
13
ID: 32821
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious entrance area
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Ulusoy Residence is a cozy low-rise residential complex located in one of the prestigious districts of Alanya, Oba, just 600 meters away.

The complex consists of 4-story buildings with a swimming pool and garden. It is an ideal place to live with children or enjoy a comfortable seaside vacation.

Supermarkets (Alanium, Metro, Kochtas), shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slide
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis court
  • Landscaping area
  • Security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Ask all your questions
