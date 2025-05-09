Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Yekta Blue 3 Residence complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​68 m2, on a high floor with a view of the mountains and the pool.

We offer such an opportunity - apartments in a complex with a luxurious infrastructure from one of the best developers in the region.

The complex is located 400 m from the sea, 25 minutes from the international airport Gazipasa, in one of the most popular resort towns in Turkey - Alanya in the Mahmutlar area on the border with Kargicak.

Near the complex there are many shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market and a pharmacy.

All apartments are rented with a full high-quality finishing, installed kitchen set and fully equipped bathrooms. Ceiling height is 3 meters. Panoramic glazing.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped garden

Swimming pool with water slides

Children's pool

Children's play area and room

Sauna

Steam room

Jacuzzi

Fitness room

Billiards

Satellite TV

Elevator

Emergency generator

External lighting

Caretaker

24 hour security

CCTV system

Outdoor parking

