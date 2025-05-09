Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Yekta Blue 3 Residence complex.

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Yekta Blue 3 Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$110,425
15
ID: 26272
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​68 m2, on a high floor with a view of the mountains and the pool.

We offer such an opportunity - apartments in a complex with a luxurious infrastructure from one of the best developers in the region.

The complex is located 400 m from the sea, 25 minutes from the international airport Gazipasa, in one of the most popular resort towns in Turkey - Alanya in the Mahmutlar area on the border with Kargicak.

Near the complex there are many shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market and a pharmacy.

All apartments are rented with a full high-quality finishing, installed kitchen set and fully equipped bathrooms. Ceiling height is 3 meters. Panoramic glazing.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped garden
Swimming pool with water slides
Children's pool
Children's play area and room
Sauna
Steam room
Jacuzzi
Fitness room
Billiards
Satellite TV
Elevator
Emergency generator
External lighting
Caretaker
24 hour security
CCTV system
Outdoor parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

