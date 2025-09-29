Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex.
Layout:
Kitchen-living room
Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from the sea in the coastal district of Kestel. It consists of nine 6-story apartment blocks set on a landscaped area of 13,778 m².
Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.
Infrastructure:
