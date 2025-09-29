Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Kestel, Turkey
from
$176,886
10
ID: 32645
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1118
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kestel

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies
  • Views of the complex grounds and mountains

Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from the sea in the coastal district of Kestel. It consists of nine 6-story apartment blocks set on a landscaped area of ​​13,778 m².

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, massage room
  • Conference room
  • Cinema room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • Mini golf
  • Sports court
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless internet
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • 24-hour security
  • Car parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kestel, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

