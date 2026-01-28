Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

A three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) of 150 m2 is for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Sea view

Furnished and equipped

Individual heating

Your summer residence is located just 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed infrastructure is within easy reach: cafes, supermarkets, banks, a bakery, playgrounds, and service centers are all located on the lower floors of the residential complex.

Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom!

Completion date: 2022.

Complex amenities:

Landscaped green area

Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers

Children's pool

BBQ area

Recreation area with sun shelter

Toilets and showers

Elevators and escalators for easy access

Indoor parking

Outdoor parking

Spa area:

Turkish bath (Hamam)

Roman steam room

Finnish sauna

Massage rooms

Heated indoor pool

Salt room

Tropical shower

Relaxation room

Recreation area:

Table tennis

Billiards

Children's playground

Office

Computer game room

