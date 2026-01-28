  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
14
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) of 150 m2 is for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

  • Sea view
  • Furnished and equipped
  • Individual heating

Your summer residence is located just 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed infrastructure is within easy reach: cafes, supermarkets, banks, a bakery, playgrounds, and service centers are all located on the lower floors of the residential complex.

Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom!

Completion date: 2022.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers
  • Children's pool
  • BBQ area
  • Recreation area with sun shelter
  • Toilets and showers
  • Elevators and escalators for easy access
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking

Spa area:

  • Turkish bath (Hamam)
  • Roman steam room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Salt room
  • Tropical shower
  • Relaxation room

Recreation area:

  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Children's playground
  • Office
  • Computer game room

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

