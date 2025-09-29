Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

Spacious bedroom

Glazed balcony

View of the sea and Alanya Castle

Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed network of services, offering everything necessary for a comfortable lifestyle – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

Gated area with a landscaped garden

Outdoor pool with a children's section and a water park. Slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Pool bar

Modern elevators

Lobby and concierge

Heated indoor pool

Fitness center

Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage

Billiards and table tennis

BBQ area with a gazebo

Children's playground

Tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts

Backup generator

Central satellite dish

Wi-Fi Internet

Minimarket

24-hour security

Video surveillance

Car parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.