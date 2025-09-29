  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$99,000
BTC
1.1775878
ETH
61.7224107
USDT
97 879.9737010
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 32614
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious bedroom
  • Glazed balcony
  • View of the sea and Alanya Castle

Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed network of services, offering everything necessary for a comfortable lifestyle – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Gated area with a landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool with a children's section and a water park. Slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • BBQ area with a gazebo
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Minimarket
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Car parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$458,631
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$446,682
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$151,618
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$325,929
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$43,697
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$99,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Show all Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Apartment building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Kepez, Turkey
from
$375,854
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Flats from a New Project in Antalya Kepez The flats are located in the Göçerler Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya. The region hosts many elite projects in Kepez and has increased its value even more with the construction of the City Hospital. They are located 100 m from the nearest bus stop, 5.5 …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$647,758
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$140,940
Why Buy this Apartment in Alanya, Kestel? - First-line apartments - A modern exterior and interior design - Location; Close to social amenities and shops   This sea view property located in Kestel, Alanya proximity to the beach and local amenities such as children parking, seaside promenade,…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications