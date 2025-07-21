Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 100 m2 on the 2nd floor in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

Spacious entrance group

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Glazed loggia

South, North and West facade.

Riviera Garden is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed coastal area of ​​Oba, 900 m from the sea and the beach, 4 km from the city center.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Children's pool

Aqua park

Indoor pool

Fitness

Sauna

Children's park

Camellia

BBQ

Garden

Concierge

Secured area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.