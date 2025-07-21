  1. Realting.com
  Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.

Oba, Turkey
from
$152,157
BTC
1.8098808
ETH
94.8635903
USDT
150 435.5649590
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
ID: 27531
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 100 m2 on the 2nd floor in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious entrance group
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Glazed loggia
  • South, North and West facade.

Riviera Garden is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed coastal area of ​​Oba, 900 m from the sea and the beach, 4 km from the city center.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Aqua park
  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna
  • Children's park
  • Camellia
  • BBQ
  • Garden
  • Concierge
  • Secured area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
