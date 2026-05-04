Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!

Yekta Blue 4 Complex - Alanya | Mahmutlar

We present to you this apartment from the owner in the new Yekta Blue IV Residence project, part of the now legendary BLUE Residence line of projects.

A luxurious furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 98 m² on the 3rd floor.

Apartment Layout:

The apartment has high-quality furniture and appliances (we did it ourselves, with love)

Entrance Hall

Kitchen/Living Room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms (one with en-suite bathroom)

Glazed Balcony

Heating (dual-circuit boiler)

Mountain and pool views

A residential complex with modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, and a public transportation stop.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped garden

Swimming pool with water slides

Children's pool

Children's play area and room

Sauna

Steam room

Fitness room

Satellite TV

Elevator

Emergency generator

Outdoor lighting

Caretaker

24-hour security

CCTV system

Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.