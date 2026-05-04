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Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!

Mahmutlar, Turkey
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$202,384
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ID: 36588
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Yekta Blue 4 Complex - Alanya | Mahmutlar

We present to you this apartment from the owner in the new Yekta Blue IV Residence project, part of the now legendary BLUE Residence line of projects.

A luxurious furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 98 m² on the 3rd floor.

Apartment Layout:

The apartment has high-quality furniture and appliances (we did it ourselves, with love)

  • Entrance Hall
  • Kitchen/Living Room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms (one with en-suite bathroom)
  • Glazed Balcony
  • Heating (dual-circuit boiler)
  • Mountain and pool views

A residential complex with modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, and a public transportation stop.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Swimming pool with water slides
  • Children's pool
  • Children's play area and room
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness room
  • Satellite TV
  • Elevator
  • Emergency generator
  • Outdoor lighting
  • Caretaker
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV system
  • Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
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Leisure

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Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
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