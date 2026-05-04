Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!

Yekta Blue 4 Complex - Alanya | Mahmutlar
We present to you this apartment from the owner in the new Yekta Blue IV Residence project, part of the now legendary BLUE Residence line of projects.
A luxurious furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 98 m² on the 3rd floor.
Apartment Layout:
The apartment has high-quality furniture and appliances (we did it ourselves, with love)
A residential complex with modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.
The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, on the border with Kargicak.
The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, and a public transportation stop.
Infrastructure:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.