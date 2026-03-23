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  4. Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.

Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$210,810
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ID: 35332
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.

Royal Premium is a new premium residential complex with all amenities in Alanya, close to all city amenities, 180 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

Apartments for sale:

  • Unfurnished 2+1 apartment - EUR 177,000 (photos available upon request)
  • Newly furnished 2+1 apartment - EUR 215,000 (pictured)

Key Apartment Features

  • An American-style kitchen-living room with an island is the heart of the home
  • Two cozy bedrooms
  • Modern bathroom
  • Stylish interior - "move in and live" format

Location Advantages:

  • 180 meters to Cleopatra Beach, a Blue Flag recipient for its clean water and environmental friendliness
  • Shops, supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants for every taste and budget are within walking distance
  • All necessary amenities (hospital, bank, school, etc.) are within walking distance
  • Vegetable and fish markets are literally steps away

About the Royal Premium complex

Royal Premium is a new premium-class complex combining modern architecture and well-developed infrastructure.

  • Land area: 1,200 m²
  • Structure: Boutique project, 36 apartments
  • Location: Alanya city center, 2 minutes from the sea

Complex infrastructure

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna
  • Children's play area
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi network on site
  • Generator
  • Hydrofor
  • Backup water tanks
  • Parking
  • Security and video surveillance

Don't miss the chance to become the owner of premium real estate in one of Alanya's most prestigious complexes!
Contact us for more information, to arrange a viewing, or to discuss the purchase terms.

We will assist with the transaction and support you through every step of the process, including obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship!

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$210,810
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