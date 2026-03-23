Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.

2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Royal Premium is a new premium residential complex with all amenities in Alanya, close to all city amenities, 180 meters from Cleopatra Beach.
Apartments for sale:
Key Apartment Features
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About the Royal Premium complex
Royal Premium is a new premium-class complex combining modern architecture and well-developed infrastructure.
Complex infrastructure
Don't miss the chance to become the owner of premium real estate in one of Alanya's most prestigious complexes!
Contact us for more information, to arrange a viewing, or to discuss the purchase terms.
We will assist with the transaction and support you through every step of the process, including obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship!