Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.

2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.

Royal Premium is a new premium residential complex with all amenities in Alanya, close to all city amenities, 180 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

Apartments for sale:

Unfurnished 2+1 apartment - EUR 177,000 (photos available upon request)

Newly furnished 2+1 apartment - EUR 215,000 (pictured)

Key Apartment Features

An American-style kitchen-living room with an island is the heart of the home

Two cozy bedrooms

Modern bathroom

Stylish interior - "move in and live" format

Location Advantages:

180 meters to Cleopatra Beach, a Blue Flag recipient for its clean water and environmental friendliness

Shops, supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants for every taste and budget are within walking distance

All necessary amenities (hospital, bank, school, etc.) are within walking distance

Vegetable and fish markets are literally steps away

About the Royal Premium complex

Royal Premium is a new premium-class complex combining modern architecture and well-developed infrastructure.

Land area: 1,200 m²

Structure: Boutique project, 36 apartments

Location: Alanya city center, 2 minutes from the sea

Complex infrastructure

Landscaped grounds

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Pool bar

Indoor pool

Fitness room

Sauna

Children's play area

Satellite TV

Wi-Fi network on site

Generator

Hydrofor

Backup water tanks

Parking

Security and video surveillance

Don't miss the chance to become the owner of premium real estate in one of Alanya's most prestigious complexes!

Contact us for more information, to arrange a viewing, or to discuss the purchase terms.

We will assist with the transaction and support you through every step of the process, including obtaining a residence permit and Turkish citizenship!