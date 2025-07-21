Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.

One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - included in the price!
We present to your attention a project of a premium residential complex in one of the best areas of Alanya - Oba, on the Mediterranean coast, from the best developer in the region.
The complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 10,000 m2 is the local area with a variety of infrastructure, the complex will consist of 7 blocks of 5 floors, the distance to the sea is 3,000 meters.
Nearby are also private schools and colleges, large chain supermarkets and shops, as well as a large state hospital and more.
Completion date: delivered in 2025.
Infrastructure:
