Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.

One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.

A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - included in the price!

We present to your attention a project of a premium residential complex in one of the best areas of Alanya - Oba, on the Mediterranean coast, from the best developer in the region.

The complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 10,000 m2 is the local area with a variety of infrastructure, the complex will consist of 7 blocks of 5 floors, the distance to the sea is 3,000 meters.

Nearby are also private schools and colleges, large chain supermarkets and shops, as well as a large state hospital and more.

Completion date: delivered in 2025.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool (700 m2)

Jacuzzi

Children's pool

Children's playground

Open-air cinema

Recreation areas

Yoga area

Working space

Billiards

Table tennis

Indoor swimming pool

Turkish bath

Sauna

Salt room

Jacuzzi

Recreation area

Gym

Children's playroom

Cafe

Indoor parking (252 parking spaces)

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.