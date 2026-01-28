Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) of 120 m² in the Konak Seaside Homes complex.

Konak Seaside Homes is a high-quality residential complex with excellent service, located 90 meters from the sea in one of the best locations on the Turkish coast – the Kargicak district. Migros supermarket and public transportation are 100 meters away.

The complex covers 8,000 m² and consists of six blocks. Beautiful green lawns and ornamental trees adorn the entire complex.

A pedestrian overpass leads from the complex to a private beach with a café.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Two restaurants

Two large outdoor swimming pools

Pool bar

Children's pool

Water park

BBQ area

Gazebo

Basketball court

Tennis court

SPA center

Fitness center

Indoor pool

Turkish bath (hammam)

Steam room

Sauna

Salt room

Massage rooms

Relaxation room

Pilates and yoga

Billiards and table tennis

Children's room

Internet cafe

Movie theater

24/7 security

Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.