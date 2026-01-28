Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) of 120 m² in the Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Konak Seaside Homes is a high-quality residential complex with excellent service, located 90 meters from the sea in one of the best locations on the Turkish coast – the Kargicak district. Migros supermarket and public transportation are 100 meters away.
The complex covers 8,000 m² and consists of six blocks. Beautiful green lawns and ornamental trees adorn the entire complex.
A pedestrian overpass leads from the complex to a private beach with a café.
