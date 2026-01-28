  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$205,386
12
ID: 33353
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) of 120 m² in the Konak Seaside Homes complex.

Konak Seaside Homes is a high-quality residential complex with excellent service, located 90 meters from the sea in one of the best locations on the Turkish coast – the Kargicak district. Migros supermarket and public transportation are 100 meters away.

The complex covers 8,000 m² and consists of six blocks. Beautiful green lawns and ornamental trees adorn the entire complex.

A pedestrian overpass leads from the complex to a private beach with a café.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Two restaurants
  • Two large outdoor swimming pools
  • Pool bar
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • BBQ area
  • Gazebo
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • SPA center
  • Fitness center
  • Indoor pool
  • Turkish bath (hammam)
  • Steam room
  • Sauna
  • Salt room
  • Massage rooms
  • Relaxation room
  • Pilates and yoga
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • Children's room
  • Internet cafe
  • Movie theater
  • 24/7 security
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Leave a request
