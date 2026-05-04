Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.

The new, modern IKY United Suites residential complex is located in the Oba district, 1,600 meters from the sea and 3.5 km from the center of Alanya. Gazipasa Airport is 35 km away.

This one-bedroom apartment (1+1) is for sale. It features a fully finished interior, including granite flooring, built-in kitchen cabinets, a shower, a bathroom cabinet with fixtures, and high-quality interior doors and an entrance door.

The project comprises one four-story residential building with elegant classical architecture, set within a gated, secure area of ​​1,000 m².

All city amenities are located nearby, including educational and medical institutions, shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, and more.

Complex amenities:

Swimming pool

Sauna

Indoor jacuzzi

Children's playground

Landscaped grounds

Recreation area

BBQ area

Power generator

Parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

We have a wide selection of resale properties for sale throughout Alanya, suitable for vacations, residential development, and for obtaining Turkish residency and citizenship.