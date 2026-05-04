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Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.

Oba, Turkey
from
$84,689
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ID: 36854
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The new, modern IKY United Suites residential complex is located in the Oba district, 1,600 meters from the sea and 3.5 km from the center of Alanya. Gazipasa Airport is 35 km away.

This one-bedroom apartment (1+1) is for sale. It features a fully finished interior, including granite flooring, built-in kitchen cabinets, a shower, a bathroom cabinet with fixtures, and high-quality interior doors and an entrance door.

The project comprises one four-story residential building with elegant classical architecture, set within a gated, secure area of ​​1,000 m².

All city amenities are located nearby, including educational and medical institutions, shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, and more.

Complex amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Indoor jacuzzi
  • Children's playground
  • Landscaped grounds
  • Recreation area
  • BBQ area
  • Power generator
  • Parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

We have a wide selection of resale properties for sale throughout Alanya, suitable for vacations, residential development, and for obtaining Turkish residency and citizenship.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
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Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Oba, Turkey
from
$84,689
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